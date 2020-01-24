Du Plessis living on borrowed time

Captain Faf du Plessis may be leading SA for the final time in all formats of cricket when the fourth Test against England starts in Johannesburg today.



The 34-year-old had hinted that he will probably only feature in this match and two more in the West Indies before calling time on his Test career to focus on playing in and captaining the white-ball side...

