EP Cricket president Donovan May apologises after media comments

President Donovan May has apologised to EP Cricket’s board following media comments he made in support of CSA’s beleaguered board last month.

May came out heavily in support of CSA’s crisis-ridden board even as four directors resigned, with one of them citing problems with principles of corporate governance.

“I am in full support of the board. I find nothing wrong with the board at all and I actually think that they have been doing a good job,” May told TimesLIVE last month.

“The board is united and the members’ council has given us the green light, as you heard the president say at our AGM at the weekend.

“It is the media which is driving this thing [calls for the removal of the board]. It is the media that is crucifying us.”

EP Cricket board members vice-president Mxolisi Breakfast and Richard Dolley took exception to May’s statement and said at a briefing with The Herald that the president would be disciplined.

But EP Cricket released a statement late on Wednesday, saying it was looking to move on after May had apologised for his utterances, adding that the media briefing held by Dolley and Breakfast was not backed by the entire board.

Breakfast and Dolley had also apologised for what the statement called “an unauthorised media conference” held with The Herald on December 20, a day before the article, which made front-page news, appeared.

In the statement released by EPC, Williams was quoted as saying: “Misunderstandings and differences between board members which went public late last year have been cleared up.”

However, in the statement released by EPC, May was quoted as saying: “My comments, some of which I believe were taken out of context, were made as a member of the Cricket SA board, and not as a representative of EPC.

“It is hoped that the EPC board can now get on with the job of implementing the exciting plans it has for cricket development and ensuring the financial viability of the franchise in the Eastern Cape.”