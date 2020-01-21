Opinion

Government must hold Parktown accountable for young boy’s death

PREMIUM
Malaika wa Azania Columnist 21 January 2020

A few days ago, a tragedy befell the family of a young boy who died a cruel death.

Enoch Mpianzi, 13, a grade 8 pupil at the prestigious Parktown Boys’ High School, drowned at an orientation camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbed in the North West province...

