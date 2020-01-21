Sport

Point against Celtic golden, says Chippa coach

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 21 January 2020

 

“This is a golden point for us,” Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza said after their 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday, played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

LEARNING CURVE | Self-taught East Cape designer making waves
South Africa’s agricultural machinery market underperformed in 2019

Most Read

X