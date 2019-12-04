Ruling on excessive data costs long overdue
Monday’s ruling by the Competition Commission that mobile data costs in SA must be reduced is a giant step in the right direction.
For years SA consumers have forked out massively for data costs, more so than those in other developing countries...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.