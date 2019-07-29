City losing fight on electricity theft

Almost R400m in revenue lost – and that’s just from electricity losses. Actual revenue collection, slammed by the auditor-general earlier this year for being at only 94%, has also fallen short by R92m.



And efforts to reduce the water leaks have also failed, with water losses unchanged from 2018 at just under 44%. According to a report on the city’s finances, the losses have been on an upward trajectory for the past four years. What a parlous state of affairs!..

