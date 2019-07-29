Half-naked body found in Kwazakhele

The half-naked body of a Port Elizabeth man was found lying in the street in what police suspect to be another hit-related murder.

Mninawe Khala, 32, was found lying in Boqo Street, Kwazakhele, at about 7am on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre said that Khala had been shot at close range in the face.

“Police were alerted to a body lying in the street. On arrival, the deceased (Khala) was found lying in the road. The deceased had no pants,” he said.

“At this stage it is unclear what happened. No residents living in the area heard or saw anything.”

Beetge said the motive was unknown but confirmed that nothing had been stolen.

Khala’s body was found about 2km’s from his home and reasons for him being in Bogo Street remain unknown.

Two months ago, Port Elizabeth police revealed a spike in hit-related murders.

According to detectives, the main contributing factors to the increase in targeted killings was internal fighting within gangs, witness-related killings, murder for death benefit claims and earlier this year, businesses linked to government tenders.

On Friday morning, Nkwenkwezi Samuel Plaatjies, 59, was found lying in Jabu Street in Zwide. He had been shot three times and nothing was stolen.

Beetge said investigations were underway by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit into all the murders.