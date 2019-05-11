Gains by the FF+ could, perversely, help the DA

As the dust settles following our sixth democratic elections, it is clear that the SA electorate has sent the country’s political parties a few solid messages.

In the main, these messages have been aimed at the two largest political parties, the ANC and the DA, although the most important one has been more generally intended rather than specifically targeted at those parties.

To move forward, it is important that we are sufficiently discerning to decode and understand the messages sent by the electorate. That way we will be better placed to come up with the necessary remedies and, in the case of some parties, reckless, precipitate actions can be avoided.

For me, the overriding message from these elections is the degree to which SA has become racially divided. By voting in such overwhelming numbers for the right-wing Freedom Front-Plus (FF+) and the [left-wing] EFF, the electorate on either side of the political divide, has indicated the extent to which the country has become polarised.

On the right, the FF+ has emerged as the dominant voice of the aggrieved, conservative white and coloured minorities; while the EFF has entrenched its position as the voice of the discontented, impatient and even angry black majority on the left.

For various reasons, those who have turned to the FF+ have felt either left out or unfairly targeted, hence the need for them to “hit back”, in the appropriated words of former Democratic Party leader Tony Leon in 1999; while those on the left have decried the slow pace of economic transformation in the country and the remaining remnants of racism and the concomitant arrogance that continue to be with us.

They have been the “nationalise everything” brigade to which the FF+ called on its supporters to “slaan terug”.

Clearly, the middle ground has shifted. That would explain the DA’s poor showing in these elections. From now on, the challenge will be to move the country forward sufficiently economically and in terms of transformation to reconsolidate the middle ground.