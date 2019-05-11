Crusaders run riot against Bulls in Pretoria

The Crusaders further enhanced their status as the best rugby union team by a mile with a comprehensive 13-45 demolition of the Bulls during their Super Rugby encounter in Pretoria on Friday night.

In what turned out to be a one sided match in front of a near packed Loftus, the defending champions maintained their place at top of the standings with their ninth win of the season after twelve matches.

They outscored the Bulls by seven to one tries with Richie Mo’unga, who also contributed ten points with the boot, helping himself two a brace while Sevu Reece returned with a hat-trick.

The Stormers will have to be at their best on Saturday at Newlands as they host this rampaging Crusaders side who will be playing their last match of the South African tour.

Bulls coach Pote Human must find a way to motivate his charges as they have a rough overseas tour where they are scheduled to play against Rebels and Brumbies in Australia before moving to New Zealand to take on the Blues and Highlanders.

This was another big win for the New Zealanders in Pretoria as they thrashed the Bulls 62-24 two years ago.

Crusaders scored the first try of the match from Ritchie Mo’unga in the early stages after his opposite number Handrè Pollard was outdone by the bounce of the ball inside.

Bulls reduced the deficit a few minutes later when Pollard put away a penalty but the Crusaders pulled away again with Mo’unga registering his second try of the night after 21 minutes.

Just before the half hour mark, Pollard found the middle of the poles from another penalty but Crusaders increased their advantage with a when Mitchell Dunshea scored their third try.

Crusaders took full control of the match four minutes before the half time break when Reece scored their fourth try and he increased his personal tally to two shortly after restart.

Bulls scored their first try just before the hour mark through Burger Odendaal but Reece was not going to be denied his hat-trick to put the match beyond any lingering doubt.

The Crusaders completed the humiliation when Scott Barret scored their seventh try in the closing stages.

Scorers

Bulls (6) 13

Crusaders (26) 45

Bulls

Tries: Burger Odendaal

Conversions: Handrè Pollard (1)

Penalties: Handrè Pollard (2)

Crusaders

Tries: Richie Mo’unga (2), Mitchell Dunshea, Sevu Reece (3), Scott Barret

Conversions: Richie Mo’unga (5)