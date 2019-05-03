Nothing fake about rising dangers on World Press Freedom Day

It’s been seven months since Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and dissident, was brutally murdered inside the country’s consulate in Istanbul. His dismembered body has still not been found. The Saudi royal family remains the chief suspect.

Yet for globetrotting capitalists in search of opportunity in Riyadh, it’s back to business as usual.

BlackRock founder Larry Fink recently told The New York Times he wants to engage the Saudis rather than shun them for whatever internal troubles led to the killing of a respected member of the press and columnist for The Washington Post.

Other companies, including Google, Softbank and HSBC, are also planning business ventures with the Saudis, The Times reported.

On World Press Freedom Day, as more than 250 journalists around the world languish in jails in places such as Turkey, China and Egypt and hundreds of others risk their lives daily to bring truth to their readers, it’s important to stand up and call this what it is: naked and unabashed greed at the expense of justice.