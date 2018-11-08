"Following a very long night by the High Commissioner‚ the two journalists have been brought back into their hotel. The High Commissioner [Thami] Mseleku is meeting with them to understand the events of last night‚" South Africa's Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya told TimesLIVE.

"He will then proceed to engage the Tanzania authority.

"I personally spoke to her this morning and the High Commissioner early this morning‚" Mabaya added.

Quintal‚ who is the Africa Programme co-ordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists‚ had on Wednesday first sent a message from her Facebook page‚ stating that she and a colleague‚ Sub-Saharan Africa representative Muthoki Mumo‚ were being detained.

"SOS we are being taken away for interrogation in Dar. We don't know why. Taken from Southern Sun Hotel‚" she said.

Hours later‚ she took to her Twitter page to say they had since been released.

But her family took to social media to state that the message was not sent by Quintal while the CPJ called on Tanzanian authorities to immediately release its staffers.