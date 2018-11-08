Mseleku‚ according to the department‚ has been instructed by Sisulu to gather all facts around their detention and report to Pretoria by the end of Thursday.

“Following meetings with the Tanzanian authorities this morning‚ the high commissioner has indicated that the two journalists are now free to leave Tanzania.

“The minister thanked high commissioner Mseleku‚ the team at the Dirco 24-hour call centre‚ and diplomats from Kenya and Tanzania for resolving the matter speedily.”

Said Sisulu: “We are happy that this matter has been resolved‚ the two journalists have their passports‚ and they can travel today.”

On Thursday‚ the World Editors’ Forum and global newspaper association WAN-IFRA condemned the journalists’ detention.

“The WEF is deeply concerned at this infringement of their rights and the freedom of the press‚ especially after their devices and social accounts seem to have been compromised‚” it said.

The American government also weighed in on Quintal and Mumo’s arrest. CNN quoted a US State Department spokesperson as saying they were closely following the case.