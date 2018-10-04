LETTER | Stadium organisation poor
The recent rugby Test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium against Australia refers.
The organisation to enter the stadium was chaotic.
One had to stand in long queues for quite a long time, up to an hour, to enter the stadium.
Then your wife had to stand in another queue and wait for you inside the stadium.
This is pathetic if one compares it with the organisation at other stadiums.
We were recently at Newlands and Kings Park, and had no problems entering the stadiums.
We basically walked into the stadiums.
It seems that the management of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium hasn’t heard of or come across the use of metal detectors, instead of searching people.
Again pathetic.
There are quite a few gates to enter, but they are all closed until after the game.
What is wrong with Port Elizabeth or the EP Rugby Union?
If they do not know how to manage the entrances at the stadium, get someone who can assist.
Ask the people from Kings Park and/or Newlands to assist.
This is not the first time this delay has happened.
This happens all the time when big matches are played.
It happens whenever a Test is played.
It has really become annoying to such an extent that a lot of people we talked to while standing in this long queue said that this was the last time they would attend any matches at the stadium.
What a shame due to bad planning.
Second, the people were complaining about the lack of parking.
This is also not understood as there is a huge open field next to the stadium.
Why not open the area for parking for that day only?
Surely, the field won’t be damaged and additional income could be made for the coffers of the union, which it surely needs.
Although it was a wonderful game, it was spoilt by all the issues mentioned above.
This was most probably the last game we watched at the stadium and we will rather travel to other stadiums where the organisation is professional.
What a shame!
- Philip, Port Elizabeth