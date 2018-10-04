LETTER | Stadium organisation poor

The recent rugby Test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium against Australia refers.

The organisation to enter the stadium was chaotic.

One had to stand in long queues for quite a long time, up to an hour, to enter the stadium.

Then your wife had to stand in another queue and wait for you inside the stadium.

This is pathetic if one compares it with the organisation at other stadiums.

We were recently at Newlands and Kings Park, and had no problems entering the stadiums.

We basically walked into the stadiums.

It seems that the management of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium hasn’t heard of or come across the use of metal detectors, instead of searching people.

Again pathetic.