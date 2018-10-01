Springboks left too many points out on field, says Rassie Erasmus
‘We missed chance of a big hiding’
If his team had converted all their chances they could have given the Wallabies a “good hiding” in Port Elizabeth, frustrated Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.