Boks need patience in red zone, says Siya

More patience is needed by the Springboks in the red zone when they face the All Blacks in Pretoria on Saturday, Bok captain Siya Kolisi says. Kolisi said hard work would be done on the training pitch ahead of a crunch Rugby Championship showdown against a New Zealand side who have already been crowned champions.

