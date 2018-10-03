[Editorial Comment] SA justice system found wanting

We are all too aware of the scourge of rape in this country, but three reports appeared alongside each other in this newspaper on Tuesday which once again glaringly illustrate how unsafe the most vulnerable among us are. It is a terrible mirror of broken young lives. A sequel to the highly publicised rape of a child in the toilet of a family restaurant juxtaposed with similar atrocities involving a young girl where the alleged perpetrator knew his victim well, and a parolee facing trial for ra...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.