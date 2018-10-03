MeToo movement opens social agenda for women
The #MeToo movement has certainly inaugurated a new era for women’s emancipation and affirmation. This observation is demonstrated by 81-year-old US actor and comedian Bill Cosby (and our very own tennis star Bob Hewitt) having been convicted of historic sexual assault and cooling their heels on the inside.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.