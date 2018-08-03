LETTER | Prime tourist spot looks filthy
The building hosting KFC, Blue Waters, Angelo’s and Barney’s is disgusting. It is in desperate need of paint and the paving needs a high-pressure hose to clean it. The area around it is filthy. Who owns that building? They certainly don’t care about Port Elizabeth tourism at all.
