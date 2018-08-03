City Lads wary of lowly Babes

City Lads coach Terry Mrwerwe will not take the Sasol League fixture against struggling Manchester Babes for granted.

The New Brighton side suffered their first league defeat to log-leaders Thunderbirds, but bounced back to beat Red Roses 1-0 last weekend.

“Football is unpredictable,” Mrwerwe said.

“Some people might see this fixture as an easy win for us, but we are not going to take Babes lightly.

“We are working hard because we want those three points.

“If you look at the log, Babes are at the bottom.

“We beat them 8-1 in the first round, but they might have strengthened the team this time.

“But we are looking forward to the game.

“We want to win and we have set the same target as last time.” The coach said their plan was to win the league, but they were faced with a shortage of personnel.

“We are trying to get more signings because most our players are students.

“Sometimes when we play away we are forced to travel with 11 players.

“We need to get at least seven more players.

“In terms of preparing for our game, the girls are working hard to accomplish our dream of winning the league.

“We lost our 13th game against Thunderbirds Ladies, but we have won all the others.

“We will try to mainta