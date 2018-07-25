LETTER | Proposed changes to the SA constitution fuel land grabs
The people of the Eastern Cape are having a chance to give their views on whether or not they support expropriation of land without compensation. The land debate has been characterised by a mixed bag of emotions and, sadly, has exposed how less tolerant people are of another. That people have a different view on the matter should not result in degeneration into chaos.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.