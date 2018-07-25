SA targets increase in Chinese tourists

Visitors from Asian giant could reach one million, says minister

South Africa is going all out to grow its share of the huge Chinese tourism market and is hoping to increase it tenfold in five years. Addressing South African tourism stakeholders on Tuesday via a pre-recorded video, tourism minister Derek Hanekom said his recent talks with China’s South African ambassador had convinced him that this increase from the present annual 100,000-odd incoming Chinese tourists could be achieved.

