Letter | Insufficient capacity for NHI to function
Government releases bill that will change SA healthcare system
The 64-page main body of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill raised more questions than it answered.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.