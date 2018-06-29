Editorial | Pupils the victims in toilets saga

Yesterday we told a disturbing story of the sanitation crisis in some of Nelson Mandela Bay schools.

Worst off perhaps is the EZ Kabane High School in KwaDwesi where more than 600 pupils are forced to share seven damaged toilets.

The school’s recently revamped ablution blocks remain shut, thanks to a dispute between the education department and small business owners who wanted to benefit from the renovation project.

Several other schools we visited face similar problems where ablution blocks are dilapidated and/or vandalised.

The repercussions are enormous. In some instances boys and girls are forced to share toilets, a potentially dangerous situation and a gross violation of the pupils' right to dignity.

While it is undisputable that our province is haunted by massive infrastructure backlogs, this does not absolve the government from its responsibility to provide a healthy, safe and efficient learning environment for pupils.

Contrary to the education department's assertion, the biggest problem here is not a lack of resources.