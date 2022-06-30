R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Multi-platinum R&B singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of sex trafficking last year for exploiting his stardom and wealth over a quarter century to lure women and underage girls for sex.

Kelly, 55, was convicted last September in Brooklyn federal court following a 5-1/2 week trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" since the early 2000s.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is among the most prominent people convicted of sexual misbehavior during the #MeToo movement against such conduct by prominent men. He has repeatedly denied sexual abuse accusations.