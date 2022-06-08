WATCH | Actor Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun laws at White House

Gun rights advocates say the Second Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the right to own and bear firearms.

McConaughey appeared to choke up several times while holding up photos of some of the child victims. He talked about their families, what they were wearing on the day they were shot, and what they wanted to be when they grew up.

The actor described meeting a cosmetologist who was asked to prepare the victims for their open-casket funerals. "They needed much more than makeup to be presentable. They needed extensive restoration. Why? Due to the exceptionally large exit wounds of an AR-15 rifle."

He gave a brief biography of each victim, slamming his fist on the lectern at one point to describe one of them.

"While we honor and acknowledge the victims, we need to recognize that this time seems that something is different," he said. "There is a sense that perhaps there's a viable path forward. Responsible parties in this debate seem to at least be committed to sitting down and having a real conversation about a new and improved path forward."

McConaughey spoke as Democrats in the U.S. Senate said they were encouraged by talks with their Republican counterparts on firearms legislation -- but warned any compromise would fall short of the steps they say are needed to curb gun violence.

McConaughey said he visited the White House to try to turn the moment into a reality. His comments, however, were expected to have little impact.

The actor, who met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill earlier in the day to discuss gun reform legislation, asked politicians to change how they approached their job in remarks that did not single out either party. His comments, however, appeared to be intended for Republicans in Congress who have opposed gun legislation.

"Let's admit it," he said. "We can't truly be leaders if we're only living for re-election."

Reuters