Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

By Reuters - 24 February 2022
A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, on February 22 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with Belarusian support at around 5 a.m. local time on Thursday, and an attack is also being launched from annexed Crimea, Ukraine's border guard service said.

It said that attacks against border guard units and check points were under way using artillery, other military hardware and small arms in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr.

Reporting by Matthias Williams and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

