Armed robbers steal nearly R1m meant to feed refugees at camp in Zimbabwe

Private security guards securing refugees' monthly allowances were overpowered and robbed of US$60,360 (R962,742) at Tongogara Refugee Camp at Chipinge in Zimbabwe.

The camp, in existence since 1984, is home to more than 17,000 refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mozambique. It also accommodates refugees from Burundi, Rwanda, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Mali, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Sudan.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said in a statement the armed robbers stole two trunks loaded with the allowances on Tuesday.

“Six private security guards who were securing the refugees’ monthly allowances parked their cash-in-transit vehicle for the night at the entrance of a room which they were [using],” read the police statement.

“Two unknown suspects armed with a pistol pounced on the security guards and took from them the vehicle keys, keys for the safe affixed to the vehicle and a cellphone at gunpoint.