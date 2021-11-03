Vigilante killer or scared child? Two pictures of Rittenhouse at Wisconsin trial

Jurors heard two very different portrayals of US teenager Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday as prosecutors described him as a vigilante who killed two protesters and defense attorneys depicted him as a scared child who protected himself from a mob.

Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with killing two protesters and wounding a third with a semi-automatic rifle during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of a Black man on August 25, 2020. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to homicide and attempted homicide charges.

The duelling narratives came on the first day of testimony in what is poised to be the biggest US court test of a civilian's right to self-defence since George Zimmerman was acquitted in 2013 in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager, in Florida.

In his opening statement, defense attorney Mark Richards stressed that two of the men whom Rittenhouse shot had reached for his rifle, causing the teen to fear it would be used on him. A third man was armed with a handgun, Richards said, and was part of a mob that “attacked him in the street like an animal.”

In contrast, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger painted Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, as the aggressor. He repeated seven times in his opening statement that the teenager was the only person to have shot anyone on a night when hundreds of protesters had taken to the streets, some peacefully and others engaged in arson, looting and rioting.