New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since Feb

New Zealand on Tuesday reported its first case of Covid-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland.

The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement, adding the case is now being investigated.

The last reported community case of Covid-19 in New Zealand was in February.

The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes, the statement said.

“Ministers will meet this afternoon once additional information is gathered to confirm a response,” it added.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rushed back to the capital Wellington from Auckland to attend a cabinet meeting on next steps, state broadcaster TVNZ reported.

Ardern will update the media at 6pm (0600 GMT), a spokesperson said.