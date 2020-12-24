One million Americans vaccinated for Covid; Tennessee new epicentre

Some public health officials say Americans' travelling and gathering for Thanksgiving contributed to the latest nationwide explosion in cases.

All told, 31 US states have reported a grim record in new Covid-19 infections for December as hospitalisation and deaths also spiral. More than 194,600 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday alone.

The CDC said that as of Wednesday morning more than 1 million people nationwide had been given the first of the two doses required for the two coronavirus vaccines that have been approved. But most Americans have been told that it could be six months or more before they are eligible for the shots as priority is given to health care workers, nursing home residents and in some cases top government officials.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, received the Moderna vaccine on live television on Tuesday. President-elect Joe Biden was inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in front of cameras on Monday.

CONCERN GROWS OVER MUTANT VARIANT

US. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, earlier this week criticised political leaders for putting themselves at the front of the line for the shot.

“We are not more important then front-line workers, teachers and so on who are making sacrifices everyday. Which is why I won’t take it,” Omar said on Twitter.

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it had reached a $2 billion deal with Pfizer to distribute 100 million additional doses of its vaccine by July.