Mother of 6-year-old shocked after daughter chokes on 'face mask' found in McDonald's nuggets

A six-year-old girl choked on a blue face mask her mother found in McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

Laura Arber from Hampshire in the UK, bought 20 nuggets for her four children from a local McDonald’s, but says what was supposed to be a nice meal for the family almost turned into a tragedy.

The Daily Mail UK reports that Laura said her daughter Maddie swallowed part of the blue face mask and she noticed that she was choking.

“I put my fingers down her throat to loop it out. I thought what on earth is this? I didn’t even think it could be the chicken nugget but looked over at the box and you could see this blue coming out of another chicken nugget in the box of 20.”

Hampshire Live reports that the mother shared the shocking experience in a now-deleted Facebook post in a bid to warn other mothers. The pictures shared by Laura clearly show that the mask was cooked inside the nugget.

She called the branch before she headed there to speak to the manager. She was told that the nuggets were not prepared at the store. She said she was shocked to find that they were still serving the nuggets.

“Before I left I said ‘are you going to keep serving them?' And they were carrying on serving them and that was the big thing for me. I just couldn’t believe the way management were handling it,” she said.

According to Metro UK, the fast food chain apologised and offered Laura a full refund.

“We are very sorry to hear about this customer’s experience. Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, after rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections,” said a McDonald’s spokesperson.