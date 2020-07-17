Zimbabwe's economy set to contract after battering by Covid-19

Tourism, agriculture, mining, manufacturing and education in Zimbabwe have been hit hard by Covid-19. The economy is set for a 4.5% contraction from an initial projected 3% growth, finance minister Prof Mthuli Ncube said on Thursday.

Presenting his mid-term fiscal policy, Ncube said the pandemic has led to an 80% drop in international air travel, resulting in a 60% reduction in tourism arrivals. There was a 90% reduction in hotel occupancy.

“It’s a total shutdown,” said Ncube.

In agriculture the problem is a combination of drought and constrained funding. According to the UN fact sheet, more than 7-million Zimbabweans (almost half the population) are food insecure. Only 10% of those got government support in the past six months.

Ncube said 760,000 food-insecure households received government assistance during the first half of the year in rural and urban areas.