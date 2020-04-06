World

Twitter roasts Donald Trump who says his team is 'smarter' than coronavirus

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 06 April 2020
US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that Covid-19 is 'smart and tough'.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

US President Donald Trump is getting heat on Twitter after he acknowledged the impact of the coronavirus, saying it is “smart and tough”.

Trump has made headlines in the past few weeks for repeatedly downplaying its impact in the US and has been slammed for his failure to heed the warnings of experts on time. 

Since its outbreak in China in December 2019, coronavirus has spread to 209 countries, affected more than 1.27-million people and has so far killed 69,479, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During the virtual White House conference on Sunday, Trump conveyed a message of support to New York residents who are the nation's hardest hit by deaths.

Trump expressed confidence in the country's military and medical experts who are at the centre of the war against Covid-19.

“We're orchestrating a massive federal response, we're sending a lot of supplies and now we're sending personnel where it's needed. As of Tuesday we will have deployed more than 3,000 military and public health-care professionals to New York, New Jersey and other parts of our country.” 

On Twitter, US citizens were unimpressed by his sudden realisation of the severity of the disaster. Here's a glimpse into the reactions:

