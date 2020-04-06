Twitter roasts Donald Trump who says his team is 'smarter' than coronavirus

US President Donald Trump is getting heat on Twitter after he acknowledged the impact of the coronavirus, saying it is “smart and tough”.

Trump has made headlines in the past few weeks for repeatedly downplaying its impact in the US and has been slammed for his failure to heed the warnings of experts on time.

Since its outbreak in China in December 2019, coronavirus has spread to 209 countries, affected more than 1.27-million people and has so far killed 69,479, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).