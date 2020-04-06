Twitter roasts Donald Trump who says his team is 'smarter' than coronavirus
US President Donald Trump is getting heat on Twitter after he acknowledged the impact of the coronavirus, saying it is “smart and tough”.
Trump has made headlines in the past few weeks for repeatedly downplaying its impact in the US and has been slammed for his failure to heed the warnings of experts on time.
Since its outbreak in China in December 2019, coronavirus has spread to 209 countries, affected more than 1.27-million people and has so far killed 69,479, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
We are learning much about the Invisible Enemy. It is tough and smart, but we are tougher and smarter!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2020
During the virtual White House conference on Sunday, Trump conveyed a message of support to New York residents who are the nation's hardest hit by deaths.
Trump expressed confidence in the country's military and medical experts who are at the centre of the war against Covid-19.
“We're orchestrating a massive federal response, we're sending a lot of supplies and now we're sending personnel where it's needed. As of Tuesday we will have deployed more than 3,000 military and public health-care professionals to New York, New Jersey and other parts of our country.”
On Twitter, US citizens were unimpressed by his sudden realisation of the severity of the disaster. Here's a glimpse into the reactions:
oh please, do you even listen to the gibberish that falls out of your face? the pandemic is unimpressed by how much you boast about how awesome you are. it just goes about its business, efficiently dispatching the people you assured that it would go away like magic— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 5, 2020
Donald Trump knew dangers of Coronavirus in Janurary. Didn’t buy, produce mass tests. Didn’t secure medical equipment. Didn’t push social-distancing till mid-March. Used microphone to distort, distract severity of COVID19 to flu. Continues to lie vs. using scientific information— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) April 5, 2020
You were briefed in early January and did Nothing 😡😡— Debbie (@Debbie56111656) April 5, 2020
You have blood on your hands.
Of course, Corona Virus is the invisible enemy, but Donald Trump is the visible enemy of American democracy!😂— m_seyedebrahimi (@seyedebrahimi_m) April 5, 2020
9,500 Americans are dead.— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 5, 2020
You knew in December, maybe November, but did nothing. You hid the information and continued to lie to the American people.
Tiny hands covered in blood.
Let’s send him packing January 2021. 🤡 #VoteBlueNoMatterWho— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) April 5, 2020