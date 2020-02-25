‘He called us buffoons’: ex-palace guard spoils Duke of York’s alibi

PREMIUM

Scotland Yard is coming under increasing pressure to release royal protection logs after a retired officer came forward to cast doubt on the Duke of York’s alibi for the night he is accused of having sex with a trafficked teenager.



Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims she was brought to London at the age of 17 by Jeffrey Epstein, the paedophile financier, and coerced into sleeping with the duke at the Kensington home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s friend...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.