Trump, Cohen, the porn star and the now unsealed documents

Documents regarding hush-money payments by US President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to a porn star and a Playboy model, who said they had sexual encounters with the president, are set to be made public on Thursday, offering a window into a probe that began last year and landed Cohen in prison.

On Wednesday, US district judge William Pauley in Manhattan ordered that the material, used by prosecutors to obtain a 2018 search warrant for Cohen’s home and office be unsealed by 11am local time. The judge found there was no reason to keep the documents secret after prosecutors told him that their investigation into the payments had ended.

The end of the investigation suggests that no one else is likely to face criminal charges in connection with the payments.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August 2018 to violating campaign finance law by directing payments of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels and $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal to avert a scandal shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Both women have said they had sexual encounters with Trump more than a decade ago, and that the money was meant to buy their silence.

Trump has denied the encounters.

“The campaign finance violations discussed in the materials are a matter of national importance,” Pauley wrote.

“Now that the government’s investigation into those violations has concluded, it is time that every American has an opportunity to scrutinise the materials.”