Chef Jamie Oliver's UK restaurant business goes into administration

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain went into administration on Tuesday, threatening around 1,300 jobs in the latest blow for Britain's high street.

Oliver, 43, a well-known figure in Britain and beyond for his popular TV shows and top-selling cookery books, founded his Jamie's Italian brand of high street restaurants in 2008.

"I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade," he said.

About 1,300 jobs across 25 branches will be put at risk by the administration, a form of protection from creditors.