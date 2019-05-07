Warriors ‘put up a good fight’
The Warriors suffered a narrow 11-run loss against the Highveld Lions at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The Warriors suffered a narrow 11-run loss against the Highveld Lions at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.