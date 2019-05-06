Trump ratchets up pressure on China, threatens tariff hikes

US president Donald Trump dramatically increased pressure on China on Sunday to reach a trade deal, saying he would hike US tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon.

The move marked a major escalation in tensions between the world's largest economies and a shift in tone from Trump, who had cited progress in trade talks as recently as Friday.

Stock markets sank and oil prices tumbled as negotiations were thrown into doubt.

The Wall Street Journal reported that China was considering cancelling this week's trade talks in Washington in light of Trump's comments, which took Chinese officials by surprise.

A less than rosy update from United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer, including details that China was pulling back from some previous commitments, prompted Trump's decision.

"The trade deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump said in a tweet.