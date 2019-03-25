Municipality that ploughed R77m into VBS can't pay staff March salaries

Municipal workers at the West Rand District municipality on the outskirts of Johannesburg were left in the lurch on Monday after not being paid their salaries.

The municipality told employees on Friday, in a letter seen by TimesLIVE, that they would not receive their salaries.

"We had wished to pay salaries today [Friday], but are unable to do so," the municipality wrote.

"Whilst we have funds in our coffers, they are not sufficient to complete the full salary run. We are currently in a position of uncertainty as to when the transfer will be done."

The municipality said it was supposed to receive money from the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta) but was informed about a "technical glitch which would be sorted out before end of business on the 20th (last Wednesday)".

On Friday the municipality received an e-mail from the National Treasury "indicating a change in dates for receipt of transfers, the cumulative effect being that municipalities will not receive their Equitable Allocations due to the cash flow situation of national treasury".

TimesLIVE has approached the municipality for comment and this story will be updated.

This is the same municipality where officials were held hostage at the end of October 2018 after salaries were not paid. The municipality has 458 employees.