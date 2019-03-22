It's back to class for TUT students as lectures resume from Monday

Lectures which were suspended on March 6 due to campus protests will resume at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Monday.

"The decision was taken after a thorough risk assessment and careful consideration of the situation at all campuses," TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said on Friday.

"Sufficient measures have been put in place to ensure an academically conducive environment as well as the safety of students, staff and TUT property."

The university said it would implement a "comprehensive recovery plan" to make up for lost time, including moving exams from May to June.

"Students are urged to report for lectures on time and work hard to ensure their academic success."

The university asked students earlier in March to vacate residences because of the violent protests.