Serial rapist gets 12 life sentences

A serial rapist has been sentenced to 12 life sentences plus an additional 194 years behind bars.

Smanga "Balaclava" Gwebu, 37, was convicted of a string of rapes, house break-ins, robbery and other crimes.

"The accused undertook his reign of terror over a period of 10 years, spanning from 2004 to 2014, where he terrorised the people of Vosman, near Witbank," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Thursday.

"The court heard how Gwebu would break into his victims' houses at night, threaten them with a knife or firearm, raping some of them in front of their families, and sometimes robbing them of their belongings."

The North Gauteng High Court circuit court sitting in Delmas sentenced Gwebu.

"The support of forensic experts played a crucial role by putting together all relevant evidence that saw Gwebu being linked to other crimes he committed as well."