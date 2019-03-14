Residents warned as tropical cyclone Idai intensifies over Mozambique

Residents in central Mozambique were on Thursday bracing for a tropical cyclone described as "extremely dangerous" by weather experts, with imminent landfall expected near the port city of Beira, which has a population of about 530,000 people.

"This storm has already triggered torrential rainfall that's led to over 100 fatalities in southern Malawi and Mozambique," according to Derek van Dam, reporting for CNN.

Storm Report SA said Cyclone Idai had regained major intensity during the night.

"Travelling at a speed of 11kmp/h, with sustained winds of 195kmp/h and gusting at 240kmp/h, she now is once again an extremely dangerous cyclone," said Storm Report.