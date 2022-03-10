The Herald launched a campaign in January to help fix our schools called Put Your Hand Up.
Over the coming weeks, the newspaper will highlight the plight of the schools and publish a list of what is required in the hope that the public will contribute what they can to make a difference in the lives of our young pupils.
Those contributions will be documented in the newspaper in the hope of encouraging more assistance.
SCHOOLS
“A clean and safe institution will create an environment in which pupils can learn, be happy and flourish. It will restore their dignity and their self-worth.”
- Community activist Christian Martin
LISTEN | Put your hand up to fix Nelson Mandela Bay schools
The reality for many Nelson Mandela Bay pupils is that they have to attend schools with some of the worst ...
You can help turn ugly-duckling Greenville Primary into a swan to be proud ...
Greenville Primary School in Gqeberha made headlines in recent weeks when irate parents shut the school and staged ...
Time for all to help fix our schools
Over the last couple of weeks, this newspaper has ramped up its coverage of dilapidated schools in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Pupils’ safety, education at risk in crumbling northern areas schools
Every day, thousands of pupils from Gqeberha’s most impoverished areas get ready for school, donning uniforms their ...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.