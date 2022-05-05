Hunt on for Greenville’s stolen chalkboards

Bethelsdorp community on a mission to recover crucial teaching aids

Determined to find Greenville Primary School’s stolen chalkboards, outraged residents led by activist Christian Martin followed several leads, including an open field, a caravan and a tavern, but hit a dead end on Wednesday.



The hunt for the crucial learning aids was not entirely in vain though — it helped galvanise people to unite and pledge to safeguard the under-resourced Bethelsdorp school from further criminality...