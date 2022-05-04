Stolen chalkboards leave Greenville pupils in the dust

Another blow for struggling Bethelsdorp school after crucial teaching aids removed

Teaching and learning at Greenville Primary School was dealt a devastating blow this week after thieves broke into the school and stole close to 30 chalkboards.



The chalkboards are the Bethelsdorp school’s primary means of educating pupils, and teachers will now have to scramble to find alternative means for learning to continue. ..