We are beginning to make inroads, says Rise Mzansi leader
Despite a slow start in Nelson Mandela Bay, Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi is optimistic the party can make inroads before the upcoming national and provincial elections.
Zibi was in the city on Tuesday where he was expected to conduct an oversight visit to Missionvale to highlight crime levels...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.