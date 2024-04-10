DA sets out vision for energy security at Kariega briefing
With a view of the VW factory and its rows of rooftop solar panels in the background, the DA on Tuesday detailed a series of steps to achieve energy security in the province.
Speaking on an open patch of land in Kariega, DA provincial chair Yusuf Cassim said what the auto giant had done was an example of what could be achieved by a progressive government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.