Schauderville church celebrates 10 years of organ splendour
A generous donation 10 years ago had the more than 1,000 congregants at the Weis Memorial Congregational Church in the northern areas singing to a new tune when they received the third-largest church organ in the city.
And on Sunday that special day will be celebrated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.