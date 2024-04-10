News

Schauderville church celebrates 10 years of organ splendour

By Roslyn Baatjies - 10 April 2024

A generous donation 10 years ago had the more than 1,000 congregants at the Weis Memorial Congregational Church in the northern areas singing to a new tune when they received the third-largest church organ in the city.

And on Sunday that special day will be celebrated...

