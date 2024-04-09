Politics Editors Choice

Electoral court victory puts Jacob Zuma on the ballot paper

09 April 2024
Zimasa Matiwane
Reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma of MK Party.
Former president Jacob Zuma of MK Party.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former president and leader of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, will be on the ballot on election day.

This after the electoral court on Tuesday dismissed the IEC's decision to sustain an objection to him appearing on the MK Party’s list for the National Assembly. 

The IEC had said Zuma was ineligible to be an MP because of his conviction for contempt of court and 15-month sentence in 2021.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

Most Read