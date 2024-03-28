Politics

Putin and Ramaphosa discuss Ukraine, energy by phone: Kremlin

By Reuters - 28 March 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Cyril Ramaphosa speak in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 17 2023. File photo.
Image: HOST PHOTO AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by phone on the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in energy and trade, the Kremlin said.

